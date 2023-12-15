Your Photos
Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents: Messiah

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit with their “Messiah” performance at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Dec. 15, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone can use a little more music in their lives, especially during the holiday season! The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit with their “Messiah” performance at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 16 and at 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $1 for kids 12 and under.

Ella Clelland is in with a couple of options for DIY bird feeders you can make right at home.
DIY bird feeders Ney Nature Center
Now let’s dig deeper into what our dreams actually mean, if anything? Joining to dive into...
Diving into the world of dreams
