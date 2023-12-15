Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents: Messiah

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone can use a little more music in their lives, especially during the holiday season! The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit with their “Messiah” performance at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 16 and at 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $1 for kids 12 and under.

