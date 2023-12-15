Mayo Clinic in Mankato opens new in-house pharmacy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As construction on the Mayo Clinic’ Health System’s expansion continues, more improvements are opening up on the hospital’s campus.

Thursday, MCHS officially opened their in-house pharmacy, a project more than five years in the making, which operators hope will streamline the process of getting patients the medications that they need.

“As we thought about opening our bed tower we thought about how else can we serve our patients and improve the quality of care. And obviously every patient that comes to the hospital has a medication, so the pharmacy was obviously looked at as an opportunity to improve,” said Perry Sweeten.

The pharmacy comes equipped with sterile work areas, temperature controlled storage, and digital cataloguing on a carousel system to give the hospital everything it needs now and will need once the expansion is complete, and pharmacy planners say that the facility is the new standard for the entire hospital system.

“From a Mayo Clinic perspective this is probably the flagship right now. It was designed to give great ideas to other pharmacies that are being built in the future,” said Sweeten.

Mayo says that all the new improvements remove any hurdles that they may have faced in the past, and will soon be ready for anything.

“We couldn’t be more proud because limit, it takes away any limitations of the people part of the work and makes them be able to do all the work that they greatly do every day,” said Lance Oyen.

The hospital’s bed tower expansion is scheduled to finish construction this spring.

