Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mayo Clinic in Mankato opens new in-house pharmacy

Thursday, MCHS officially opened their in-house pharmacy, a project more than five years in the making, which operators hope will streamline the process of gett
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As construction on the Mayo Clinic’ Health System’s expansion continues, more improvements are opening up on the hospital’s campus.

Thursday, MCHS officially opened their in-house pharmacy, a project more than five years in the making, which operators hope will streamline the process of getting patients the medications that they need.

“As we thought about opening our bed tower we thought about how else can we serve our patients and improve the quality of care. And obviously every patient that comes to the hospital has a medication, so the pharmacy was obviously looked at as an opportunity to improve,” said Perry Sweeten.

The pharmacy comes equipped with sterile work areas, temperature controlled storage, and digital cataloguing on a carousel system to give the hospital everything it needs now and will need once the expansion is complete, and pharmacy planners say that the facility is the new standard for the entire hospital system.

“From a Mayo Clinic perspective this is probably the flagship right now. It was designed to give great ideas to other pharmacies that are being built in the future,” said Sweeten.

Mayo says that all the new improvements remove any hurdles that they may have faced in the past, and will soon be ready for anything.

“We couldn’t be more proud because limit, it takes away any limitations of the people part of the work and makes them be able to do all the work that they greatly do every day,” said Lance Oyen.

The hospital’s bed tower expansion is scheduled to finish construction this spring.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Feeding our Communities Partners distributed meals to students in need over winter break today.
FOCP distributes winter meals
The non-profit organization “Smiles” has been working with city officials to figure out ways...
Community creates pedestrian safety campaign
Two Mankato health care facilities resume services as normal after entering a lockdown this...
Health services resume after two Mankato clinics face soft lockdown
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather