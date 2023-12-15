Rain Friday night; more warm, dry weather next week

As we head into the weekend, we are going to get a much-needed break from the extremely dry weather pattern we’ve been experiencing for the past several weeks. We are tracking a system that will bring areas of rain and potentially a little light snow to much of our region. A quarter to a half inch of rain will be possible with the heaviest rain falling tonight. Scattered showers will gradually end from west to east throughout the day Saturday. Further north and far west, where it is colder, some snow will mix with the rain tonight into Saturday morning. After this system exits, we will continue our trend of dry, warmer-than-average weather. Our long-range models are hinting at a potential system by late next week, but as of now, it does not appear that it will be significant.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered rain developing and highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain will continue through tonight, with areas of heavier rain possible at times. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday, gradually exiting from west to east through midday. Rainfall amounts will generally be between a quarter and a half inch. A few pockets of locally heavy rain will be possible. As I mentioned, temperatures will be warm enough to keep the majority of this precipitation in the form of rain. Further north and west where it is colder, however, snow could mix with rain at times. Amounts won’t be heavy, generally less than an inch, but I would not be surprised if we did see at least some snow from Hutchinson to Wilmar to Montevideo down to Pipestone and Luverne. If temps do drop a little further than expected, we could see a few snowflakes, but as of right now, I do not expect anything significant in regard to snowfall in the Mankato/North Mankato area.

The rain will end but Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, but the one exception will be Monday. Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be this time of year. After Monday, we will remain dry and temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above average through the rest of next week and into the holiday weekend.

While the prospects of a white Christmas are bleak, there is still some hope. Some of our long-range models are hinting at the possibility of a system late next week. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal and with temperatures where they are expected to be, any precipitation we do get would likely be in the form of rain, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.

