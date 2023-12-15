Showers return, gloomy weekend ahead

Showers return as temperatures remain warmer than average, making way for a rather gloomy weekend ahead.

Today will be on the cloudy side with spotty showers possible through the morning hours as temperatures slowly rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Spotty showers will become more widespread and steady. Winds will be rather light up to 10 mph across the area, some areas will experience winds up to 15 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-30s by Saturday morning as showers continue overnight. Some areas may experience a light rain/snow mix by Saturday morning as temperatures will range from the low 30s into the mid-30s.

Saturday will continue with cloudy skies and morning showers, with some areas possibly dealing with a light rain/snow mix before temperatures rise into the upper-30s and low-40s by the afternoon hours. A light breeze will gradually return to the area, reaching up to 15 mph. Rain showers are projected to clear out between the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rain. Despite showers clearing up, due to the air being saturated and cloudy skies sticking around, a few pop up/isolated showers may develop at times through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will gradually dip into the low-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain cloudy as blustery conditions return to the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. This will lead to a wind chill with real feel temperatures in the teens and 20s. Skies will gradually go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday will become mostly sunny but remain rather winter like with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-20s, some areas will rise into the low-30s. Winds will remain breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Clouds will continue to thicken up making way for mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy by Wednesday, and remain on the cloudy side through the end of the week into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will remain warmer than average with highs hovering in the low-40s Wednesday through Friday before dipping into the upper-30s by the weekend. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. As of right now, we are tracking possible showers returning by Friday night and continuing on and off throughout Saturday and possibly Sunday. Some of these showers may transition into a rain/snow mix or light snow at times through the overnight hours as temperatures overnight will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

