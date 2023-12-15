Your Photos
Spinners Bar and Grill to hold Veterans gift card drive

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spinners Bar and Grill wants the public’s help in giving back to veterans in the community.

The local business announced that they will be running a two-week gift card drop-off drive.

The gift card drive will kick off on Dec. 18 and will go on all the way until New Year’s Day.

The most requested gift cards are for essentials such as groceries, gas, and clothing. Spinners aims to raise $2,000 in gift cards for the holiday season.

Anyone who brings in a gift card will receive either a free 16 oz. tap beer, a 12 oz. rail drink or five dollars off a food purchase.

The gift cards must have a balance of at least $10.

The collected gift cards will be given directly to the North Mankato Legion Post 518.

