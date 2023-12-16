Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Frosty’s’ Salvation Army bell ringing continues

Bell ringing with the Salvation Army is still going on for the holiday season.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bell ringing with the Salvation Army is still going on for the holiday season.

Today’s ringer at the Walmart in Mankato was definitely in the spirit!

“Frosty” as he calls himself, has been volunteering ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 15 years, dressed as everybody’s favorite snowman.

He has also volunteered for the Salvation Army in Wisconsin for 10 years.

“I’m so blessed. We are so blessed most of us. We all receive help all the time. And so it’s. Yeah. I just. Need to give back,” said Steve Firkins.

You can catch Frosty at the Walmart until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

If you are interested in ringing a bell for the Salvation Army this holiday season, there are still over 770 hours left to sign up for.

Bell ringing is at 11 different locations.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Indians win 70-57 over the Rabbits on Friday night
Sleepy Eye boys’ basketball victorious over Wabasso
Saints win 80-57 over Cougars
Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's takes down Cedar Mountain
Vikings take down Knights 87-71
BLC men’s basketball takes down Carleton
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast