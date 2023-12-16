‘Frosty’s’ Salvation Army bell ringing continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bell ringing with the Salvation Army is still going on for the holiday season.

Today’s ringer at the Walmart in Mankato was definitely in the spirit!

“Frosty” as he calls himself, has been volunteering ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 15 years, dressed as everybody’s favorite snowman.

He has also volunteered for the Salvation Army in Wisconsin for 10 years.

“I’m so blessed. We are so blessed most of us. We all receive help all the time. And so it’s. Yeah. I just. Need to give back,” said Steve Firkins.

You can catch Frosty at the Walmart until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

If you are interested in ringing a bell for the Salvation Army this holiday season, there are still over 770 hours left to sign up for.

Bell ringing is at 11 different locations.

