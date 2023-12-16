Kato Public Charter starts hygiene pantry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An administrator at Kato Public Charter school is working to help students in need during this holiday season.

A new hygiene pantry provides materials and products for students that need them, no questions asked.

The pantry is filled through donations.

Products needed the most are personal hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Donations of food and clothes are also welcome.

“I really like to help people. I think that’s a big reason that I like working here. Really. Our goal is to provide what we can for the students so then they can succeed. And if that means giving them products at home, then that’s our first step,” said Marla Hueser.

If you’d like to donate, there’s a go fund me page called “School Hygiene Pantry.” If you want to donate hygiene products, clothes, or food you can contact the Kato Public Charter School.

