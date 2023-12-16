Light rain/snow will end Saturday

Areas of light rain and snow will gradually end by late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. As of 8am Saturday, we’ve had about a half inch of rain at the KEYC studio in North Mankato. Locations across far southwestern Minnesota have had some light snow that is making roads slippery. If you are traveling this morning, be prepared for scattered slippery spots, especially southwest of the Mankato area. After this system exits, we will continue our trend of dry, warmer-than-average weather. Our long-range models are hinting at a potential system by late next week, but as of now, it does not appear that it will be significant.

MN DOT Cam near Mountain Lake, MN just after 8am Saturday12/16/2023 (MN DOT)

Temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, but the one exception will be Monday. Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be this time of year. After Monday, we will remain dry and temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above average through the rest of next week and into the holiday weekend.

While the prospects of a white Christmas are bleak, there is still some hope. Some of our long-range models are hinting at the possibility of a system late next week. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal and with temperatures where they are expected to be, any precipitation we do get would likely be in the form of rain, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.

