Mild stretch of weather continues into Christmas

After some areas of light rain and snow, we’ll see clouds, drizzle and fog linger into the overnight hours. With temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, some slippery spots are certainly possible. As a secondary cold front moves through Sunday, some spotty sprinkles and flurries are possible. Our long-range models are hinting at a potential system by late next week, but as of now, it does not appear that it will be significant.

Temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, but the one exception will be Monday. Monday will be partly cloudy, cold and windy with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be this time of year. After Monday, we will remain dry and temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above average through the rest of next week and into the holiday weekend.

While the prospects of a white Christmas are bleak, there is still some hope. Some of our long-range models are hinting at the possibility of a system late next week. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal and with temperatures where they are expected to be, any precipitation we do get would likely be in the form of rain, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.

