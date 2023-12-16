Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mild stretch of weather continues into Christmas

Monday will be partly cloudy, cold and windy with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After some areas of light rain and snow, we’ll see clouds, drizzle and fog linger into the overnight hours. With temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, some slippery spots are certainly possible. As a secondary cold front moves through Sunday, some spotty sprinkles and flurries are possible. Our long-range models are hinting at a potential system by late next week, but as of now, it does not appear that it will be significant.

Temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, but the one exception will be Monday. Monday will be partly cloudy, cold and windy with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be this time of year. After Monday, we will remain dry and temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above average through the rest of next week and into the holiday weekend.

While the prospects of a white Christmas are bleak, there is still some hope. Some of our long-range models are hinting at the possibility of a system late next week. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal and with temperatures where they are expected to be, any precipitation we do get would likely be in the form of rain, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Monday will be partly cloudy, cold and windy with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30...
Mitch Keegan's Saturday Weather Update 12/16/23
MN DOT Cam near Mountain Lake, MN just after 8am Saturday12/16/2023
Light rain/snow will end Saturday
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Saturday Morning Weather
KEYC Weather
Rain Friday night; more warm, dry weather next week