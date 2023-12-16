Your Photos
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of Highway 15 and 110th Street in Linden Township, that’s near Hanska.(MGN)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men from New Ulm are fatally injured in a crash on Highway 15 early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of Highway 15 and 110th Street in Linden Township, that’s near Hanska.

The Patrol says a northbound SUV driven by Luis Hector Perez, 28, of New Ulm collided with a southbound car driven by Aaron Brant Gronau, 33, also of New Ulm.

Both men died at the scene and the crash report says Perez was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

