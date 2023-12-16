Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men from New Ulm are fatally injured in a crash on Highway 15 early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of Highway 15 and 110th Street in Linden Township, that’s near Hanska.

The Patrol says a northbound SUV driven by Luis Hector Perez, 28, of New Ulm collided with a southbound car driven by Aaron Brant Gronau, 33, also of New Ulm.

Both men died at the scene and the crash report says Perez was not wearing a seat belt.

