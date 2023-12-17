Your Photos
Cool but seasonal start to week with mild temperatures returning

Cool and breezy to start the week but overall mild weather continues.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
As a secondary cold front moves through Sunday night, some spotty sprinkles and flurries are possible but nothing significant in accumulation is expected. The front is kicking up the wind and drawing in some colder air to start the week. Our long-range models are hinting at a potential system by late next week, but as of now, it does not appear that it will be significant.

Temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, but the one exception will be Monday. Monday will be mainly sunny, cold and windy with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is actually right where we are supposed to be this time of year. After Monday, we will remain dry and temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above average through the rest of next week and into the holiday weekend.

While the prospects of a white Christmas are bleak, there is still some hope. Some of our long-range models are hinting at the possibility of a system late in the week and for Christmas weekend. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal and with temperatures where they are expected to be, any precipitation we do get would likely be in the form of rain, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on. There is a chance for some rain showers on Friday and another storm system could bring some rain showers Christmas Eve Day lasting into Christmas morning.

