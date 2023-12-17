Deputy assaulted while serving warrant on domestic assault suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A deputy was assaulted while authorities were attempting to serve a warrant following a reported domestic assault.

According to Mankato Police, it happened just before 7:00 Sunday morning on the 900 Block of Patriot Drive, that’s behind the Madison East Center.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but received no answer. After obtaining a search warrant, officers used a key but were unable to gain access as the suspect was holding the door shut and had barricaded himself behind numerous items. Police say the suspect began contacting other people to come to his aid. One individual who showed up refused to depart the area and threatened to physically harm Blue Earth County deputies. The male was eventually arrested after assaulting a deputy.

Police say the incident ended when the suspect eventually removed the barricade and was taken to jail without further incident. He is being held in jail and is facing charges of felony domestic assault, felony domestic assault by strangulation and 5th degree controlled substance possession.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato Police Department, MN State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance.

