Higgins' savvy goal-line play, McPherson's field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24

Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive even with their star quarterback out for the season
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive even with their star quarterback out for the season.

Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game at 24.

In overtime, a 44-yard catch by Tyler Boyd and a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson to win the game with 3:11 remaining.

The Bengals (8-6) had taken over at their 41-yard line after stopping the Vikings (7-7) on fourth-and-short.

Cincinnati erased a 17-3 Minnesota lead with its two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 11 different receivers.

Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, passed for 303 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Backup running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

INJURIES

Bengals: DT DJ Reader suffered an injury to his right leg early in the game and was declared out. ... CB DJ Ivey left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was declared out. ... WR Ja'Marr Chase went out with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Bengals: At Pittsburgh next Saturday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against...
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP)

