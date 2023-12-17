MSU men's basketball remains perfect on the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team stays perfect on the season after defeating Concordia-St. Paul 88-80.

MSU improves to 12-0 on the season and they play next Tuesday, December 19th at home against Minnesota Duluth at 6:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.