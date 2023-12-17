Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police say a Minnesota officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing a woman

Police in Minnesota say an officer has shot and killed a man after spotting him stabbing a woman
Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him...
Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.

Marshall police said in a news release that the officer responded around 2:40 a.m. to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said the officer used a Taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed. Ultimately, shots were fired, although the news release provided few details.

The news release said the suspect died at the scene and that the woman was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in critical condition. Neither of their names were immediately released.

Police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The agency confirmed in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it is looking into what it described as a “use-of-deadly-force incident.” It provided no other details.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown...
Higgins' savvy goal-line play, McPherson's field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina...
Justin Jefferson could play for the Vikings this week after a chest injury from a hard hit
FILE - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips looks on during the NFL football...
Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and...
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say