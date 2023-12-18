Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Mankato offices to be closed for Christmas

In observance of the Christmas holiday, offices for the City of Mankato will be closed for...
In observance of the Christmas holiday, offices for the City of Mankato will be closed for Christmas.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Mankato will be closed for Christmas.

In observance of the holiday, offices for the City of Mankato will be closed Mon., Dec. 25.

In accordance, there will be no, City bus service and residential garbage and recycling pick-up will be affected.

The adjusted residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedules are as follows:

  • No garbage and recycling pick-up on Tuesday, December 26.
  • Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27.
  • Wednesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, December 28.
  • Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Friday, December 29.
  • Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Saturday, December 30.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Lines were out the door for Saturday’s distribution with Toys for Tots. People came with black...
Lines out the door for Toys for Tots distribution event at Pond on Madison
The event is primarily organized by Mom & Pop’s Ice Cream Shop, which uses the event as an...
Holiday in Old Town returns to Mankato
Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in....
Kiwanis Holidays unveils new train to offer rides in 2024 season
While it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and even with that holiday cheer going around,...
MCHS recommends tips for a safe, healthy holiday season