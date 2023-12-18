City of Mankato offices to be closed for Christmas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Mankato will be closed for Christmas.

In observance of the holiday, offices for the City of Mankato will be closed Mon., Dec. 25.

In accordance, there will be no, City bus service and residential garbage and recycling pick-up will be affected.

The adjusted residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedules are as follows:

No garbage and recycling pick-up on Tuesday, December 26.



Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27.



Wednesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, December 28.



Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Friday, December 29.



Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Saturday, December 30.

