Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people, including a teenager, were arrested during a drug bust in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 15, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force members were attempting to execute a search warrant on an individual inside a vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the 24-year-old woman driving the car ran into two unmarked police vehicles.

Investigators quickly arrested her and a 17-year-old boy, who was also in the vehicle.

During the search warrant, authorities found a fentanyl/meth mixture packaged for sale, along with $606 in apparent drug sale proceeds, ammo, and M30 pills.

The juvenile was arrested for third-degree sale of fentanyl, third-degree sale of meth and fentanyl, and felon in possession of ammo. He was taken to a juvenile detention center.

In addition, the woman was arrested for aiding and abetting third-degree sale of meth and fentanyl and for fleeing police. She is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

“Great work to all involved for safely apprehending these two offenders and continuing to take these substances off our streets. No one was injured during this incident,” said authorities in a press release.

