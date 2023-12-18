Gas prices go down for the 13th consecutive week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – National gas prices has been lowering for 13 straight weeks, according to GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

De Haan said Minnesota’s average gas prices have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week — averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday.

Average diesel prices also fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since July.

The rest of 2023 looks good in terms of fuel prices, said De Haan. On Monday, many stations in Rochester were selling gas at $2.99 per gallon.

