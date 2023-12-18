Habitat for Humanity completes new home for family of four in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity finished building a home for a family of four in Fairmont.

It took three years for the Greer family to get their home with Habitat for Humanity.

While waiting, the organization was able to work with Desirae to help fix her credit, learn how to budget, and educate her about the home buying process.

“I am very thankful, I am very humbled,” said Greer. “Me and my kids will make very, very many, many years of memories here and I just speak very highly of everyone with habitat in the whole program.”

There were 80 volunteers that contributed to building this house. Volunteers consisted of contractors, church people, service groups, and even neighbors -- making it a true community effort!

“I get a lot of personal fulfillment,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Staci Thompson. “It’s not really a job. It’s kind of a life calling. And I just. I think what we do is so unique and so wonderful and so powerful. And so life changing for our families. When I got to hear Jimmy Carter speak, he said. You know, Habitat for Humanity folks have a higher calling than just building a house. You’re changing a family’s future, and you have to take that very seriously. And we do.”

Work in the house consisted of putting in a new basement, landscaping in front and behind the house, painting, and much more.

“I’m glad who’s getting the house is getting the house, for sure,” said House Leader Richard Jenson. “This should make a nice place for [Greer] and her kids. I’m I’m happy the turn out of the house turned out great. [It] looks great!”

This is the 16th housing project with Habitat for Humanity in Fairmont.

