Holiday in Old Town returns to Mankato

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In what’s become a tradition in downtown Mankato, Saturday saw Holiday in Old Town take over Riverfront Drive.

From carolers to shoppers, reindeer and Santa, everyone got involved despite some rainy conditions.

The event is primarily organized by Mom & Pop’s Ice Cream Shop, which uses the event to celebrate the last day of their season, closing until the spring thaw.

Mom & Pop’s says that the weekend has grown into one of the biggest events on their yearly calendar.

“We’ve heard just wonderful feedback,” said Mom & Pop owners, Shawn and Casey Neitzel. “I think people are going to look forward to it and mark it on the calendars, just knowing it’s a consistent event. We’ve had people asking about it since November.”

One fixture of the day is the presence of Christmas Carolers at the Wooden Spoon.

Groups rotate throughout the event, and one group that makes an annual appearance is the Mankato Area Youth Choir.

Choir leaders say that caroling in Old Town gives a unique experience to the kids that they don’t normally get in usual choir activity.

“To be out in the community is very different than what we typically do.,” said Leah Ries of the Mankato Area Youth Choir. “[Usually], we perform formal concerts, so this is fun to do something a little more relaxed, and to be out in the community where we don’t get to come out and sing very often is a lot of fun for the kids.”

