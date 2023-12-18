Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kiwanis Holidays debuts brand new train ride

Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in. The train debuts on Monday, at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights station.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting this year, guests going through the Kiwanis Holiday Lights will get to enjoy it in a whole new way!

Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in.

The train debuts on Monday, at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights station.

The Mankato Area Foundation (MAF) says that the train has three passenger cars that can carry up to 55 passengers.

Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in....
Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in. The train debuts on Monday, at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights station.(Kiwanis Holiday Lights)

One car will be accessible and can accommodate up to three wheelchairs.

According to the MAF, the idea for a train began back in 2020, but was derailed due to the pandemic and an engine rebuild.

Officials say they are still in the process of creating a regular schedule for the train.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

This week will start off feeling like winter before warmer temperatures and showers return for...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-18-2023
Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in....
Kiwanis Holidays debuts brand new train ride
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
According to Mankato Police, it happened just before 7:00 Sunday morning on the 900 Block of...
Deputy assaulted while serving warrant on domestic assault suspect