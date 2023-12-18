Kiwanis Holidays debuts brand new train ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting this year, guests going through the Kiwanis Holiday Lights will get to enjoy it in a whole new way!

Kiwanis organizers have announced a new holiday train that attendees can hop on and ride in.

The train debuts on Monday, at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights station.

The Mankato Area Foundation (MAF) says that the train has three passenger cars that can carry up to 55 passengers.

One car will be accessible and can accommodate up to three wheelchairs.

According to the MAF, the idea for a train began back in 2020, but was derailed due to the pandemic and an engine rebuild.

Officials say they are still in the process of creating a regular schedule for the train.

