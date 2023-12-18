Lines out the door for Toys for Tots distribution event at Pond on Madison

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lines were out the door for Saturday’s distribution with Toys for Tots. People came with black bags and lists to collect gifts for the holiday season.

“I absolutely love it,” said Lauren Dean, a volunteer for the event. “It is such a rewarding feeling to give back to the community, so I love being here and I love being a part of this Community and I love seeing all the volunteers we have today. I feel like we’ve had more this year than we did last year, which is very, very exciting!”

Volunteers started setting up yesterday by sorting through the toys based on age groups. Volunteers consisted of Marine Corp. Veterans and Themadones Motorcycle Club (MC), based out of Minneapolis.

“So, I reached out to the guys at my club and told him I needed volunteers,” explained Michael Bazoff, a volunteer from for the MC. “[We] had a bunch of gentlemen step up and we are here to help out today. So, there are six of us down here today.”

Bob Mason, a Marine volunteer expressed his pleasure with the turnout.

“It’s wonderful,” said Bob Mason, a Marine volunteer, “[I] see the little kids getting presents and the people are very appreciative and it’s a good event to have for those that can’t afford gifts for their children or are having problems.”

15,000 toys were served to 1,000 families – all in four hours. Organizers say they had an average of 4,000 more toys than they’ve gotten in previous years. There were also 350 more families that came this year compared to last year.

“It was wonderful,” said Pam Hammock, coordinator for the event. “I mean, I had about 50 toy pickers, so I would say the families were probably only waiting maybe 10-15 minutes. I just want to say thank you. Thank you to the community for their support and. Would be looking for you next year.”

All the left-over toys will be split between The Crisis Center in St. Peter and The Welcome Manor Homeless Shelter.

