MCHS recommends tips for a safe, healthy holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! However, even with the holiday cheer, safety measures should be taken accordingly.

Holiday decorations, parties and wintry weather are potential threats to children.

Peter Reisner, M.D., a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS), recommend a few safety tips for the holidays:

Manage that Christmas tree! Ensure that real trees are always filled with water, so they don’t dry, which could pose potential fire hazards. For artificial trees, make sure they are made from fire-resistant material; also make sure the stand is flat on the ground and decorate the tree evenly, for safe weight distribution.

Keep flames away. Children should not be left alone in a room with lighted candles, matches, lighters, fireplaces, or any other sources of flame or heat.

Watch for tempting seasonal decor! Keep children away from decorations and secure them to the wall. Objects small enough to fit through a toilet paper tube can obstruct a child’s airway. Keep an eye on children if they are helping with decorations, especially when handling lighting, ornaments, and breakable objects.

Keep plants out of reach! Keep mistletoe, holly berries and poinsettias out of reach of the kids, as each are toxic when ingested.

Remember electricity safety! Use power strips with built-in circuit breakers. Too many plugs into one electrical outlet. Cords should be kept out of the way or behind furniture. Insert electrical outlet covers into unused outlets. Purchase lights with the UL Listed mark, which verities that the products have met safety requirements.

Search for safe toys. Toys should be age-appropriate; disc-shaped, or button batteries can pose a choking risk to young children. Avoid placing glass gifts under the tree, especially perfume or cologne, both poisonous substances, and sharp materials.

Monitor alcohol in the home. Keep alcohol out of reach of children. Be sure to clean up (dispose of, not drink!) any leftover drinks.

Bundle up and use safety gear. Dress children accordingly for the weather, ensuring that hands, feet, and heads are covered; make sure they wear safe gear for sledding, skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and other outdoor activities.

Ultimately, Dr. Reisner says folks celebrating the holidays should take a thorough sweep of the home prior to, checking for any safety hazards, to ensure that both adults and their children have the happiest and safest holiday season possible.

