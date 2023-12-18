Your Photos
Popular baby names tie at MCHS in Fairmont

Congratulations: It’s a boy! It’s a girl! It’s a tie! The most popular baby names of 2023 at...
Congratulations: It's a boy! It's a girl! It's a tie! The most popular baby names of 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont have been announced!(Credit: Donnie Ray Jones / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Congratulations: It’s a boy! It’s a girl! It’s a tie! The most popular baby names of 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont have been announced!

There were 131 babies born at MCHS in Fairmont during the current year and the top baby names were tied for both boys and girls.

The most popular baby names for girls in 2023 were Hazel, Julia and Stella, tied at two each. The most popular names for the boys were Oliver, Maddox, Owen, Dylan and Walker -- all tied for first.

Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby names overall in the U.S. according to BabyCenter.

