Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake

MONDAY UPDATE -- About 35 ice anglers who were stranded on the ice on Upper Red Lake have been rescued.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at around 4:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call that numerous people were stranded on a large ice chunk that had detached from the shore.

Initial reports indicated an estimated 40 to 50 people were stranded, and the ice had approximately 40 to 50 feet of open water separating it from the main ice connected to shore.

Deputies and several other emergency responders arrived on scene and determined that due to the size of the separation, an airboat would be needed to evacuate people from the ice.

Authorities say by 8 p.m. all 35 persons needing to be evacuated from the ice were on shore.

During the rescue, strong winds further blew the ice chunk, which grew the separation to a couple hundred feet.

There were no injuries reported and no one had fallen into the water.

The following statement was released from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office after the incident:

“Those who venture on the ice that the unseasonably warm weather combined with recent rain has resulted in inconsistent ice conditions. At least four inches of clear new ice is recommended for walking. Ice can never be considered 100% safe. If you become stranded on the ice, call for help. We would rather have trained responders assist than someone falling in the water.”

Beltrami County Public Information Officer Christopher Muller said in a press release, “Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats.”

He also said, “Unfortunately, this is a common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

