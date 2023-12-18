Winter temps return for a day ahead of Christmas warm up, showers

Winter-like temperatures will kick the week off before a warm up moves in with showers for Christmas.

Today will be on the more bitter, more seasonal side with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s through the day despite plenty of sunshine expected. Winds will start off rather strong reaching up to 30 mph before gradually dying down as the day goes on. With strong winds and cold temperatures, wind chill values will start off in the single digits before rising into the low-20s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures rising into the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will continue to be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy before ultimately becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be more mild with highs topping out in the low-40s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-40s through the afternoon hours. Winds wi ll remain light reaching up to 10 mph. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

The upcoming holiday weekend will be on the cloudy side with warmer than average temperatures expected. We are looking at precipitation for Christmas, but not the kind most want. Temperatures on Friday will hover in the mid-40s with light winds sticking around. Cloudy skies will continue through Saturday and Sunday (Christmas Eve) as showers move into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s on both Saturday and Sunday as winds increase up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, dipping into the low-40s.

Christmas Day, Monday, will remain cloudy with scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper-40s as winds reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers will become more spotty overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain rather cloudy with a few spotty showers lingering in the area. Temperatures will slowly start to drop with highs hovering in the mid-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday night will continue with cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday of next week will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will continue with cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Thursday morning.

