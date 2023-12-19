AG Ellison reaches $700M settlement with Google over Play Store misconduct

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A hefty settlement of $700 million was reached between Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Google over Play Store misconduct.

According to a release from the AG’s office, Ellison, along with 52 other bipartisan Attorneys General, a $700 million agreement was reached with Google, stemming from a 2021 lawsuit about Google’s alleged anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store.

Google is to pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs, and fees, to consumers who were negatively affected by Google’s anticompetitive practices.

Consumers eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim, as they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo. They also can choose to receive a check or ACH transfer.

More details about that process should be forthcoming.

In the meantime, the agreement will require Google to make their business practices fairer, including allowing developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems, advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves, for at least five years

Google must also pay the states an added $70 million in penalties for their sovereign claims -- of which Minnesota should receive about $1.16 million.

In July of 2021, Ellison joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general in suing Google, alleging that Google unlawfully monopolized the market Android app distribution and in-app payment processing.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.