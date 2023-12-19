Your Photos
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery

FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actress and comedian Kate Micucci is cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove lung cancer.

The 43-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actress said her recent operation was successful, and doctors told her she will not need further treatment.

“The surgery last week went great, and all the reports came back that it worked, and I don’t need to do any other treatment,” she said in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.

Micucci initially revealed her diagnosis in another TikTok video posted on Dec. 8, speaking from her hospital bed after her surgery.

She said her cancer was caught “really early.”

“It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also, I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

In the comments, a fan asked whether she had any symptoms that led her to see a doctor and get diagnosed.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” Micucci said.

She revealed she had high CRP levels, indicating inflammation somewhere in the body.

“So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed,” she said.

Micucci starred as Lucy in eight episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and has had numerous other TV and voice roles.

She said she is looking forward to spending Christmas with her 3-year-old son.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of all cancer deaths, though it is mainly diagnosed in older people.

The average age at diagnosis is around 70, with very few diagnosed under the age of 45.

While smoking significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer, it is possible to happen to people who don’t smoke, due to exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution or other factors.

