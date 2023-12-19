Christmas or Easter!? Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around as showers return for the upcoming Christmas weekend.

Spring like temperatures will return today despite mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s and low-40s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Sunshine is projected to return to the area by Wednesday morning as warmer than average temperatures stick around. Highs will likely hover in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Cloudy skies are likely to return Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies. High on Thursday and Friday will hover in the low to mid-40s with light winds reaching up to 10 mph. Rain chances will slowly increase heading into the upcoming weekend with a few stray showers possible Thursday night and Friday.

The upcoming holiday weekend will remain warmer than average with highs hovering in the upper-40s and low-50s for Christmas. Skies will remain rather cloudy with scattered showers moving in throughout Saturday and sticking around throughout Sunday as they become more widespread with the passage of a low pressure system and cold front. Winds will also increase a bit, reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will remain above freezing, hovering in the low-40s. This means we are not looking at any rain/snow mix or snow over the holiday weekend.

Next week will continue with above average temperatures despite a gradual drop in temperatures by the middle to end of the week after the passage of a cold front. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through next week with highs dropping from he mid-40s on Monday into the mis-30s by Thursday. Winds will remain slightly breezy reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Rain chances will linger into early next week before fizzling out on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday are projected to hover in the mid-30s, this means that on Wednesday we may see a light rain/snow mix at times due to temperatures being relatively close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Overnight temperatures next week will start off in the mid-30s Monday night into Tuesday morning, the low-30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the mid-20s both Wednesday and Thursday nights. This means that if we have any rain chances in the afternoon hours, like we are looking at on Wednesday, we may transition into light snow or flurries at times in the late night to overnight hours as temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

