City of Springfield: Free Radon test kits available at City Hall; items available on first-come-first-serve basis

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of a Radon test, the City of Springfield has it covered.

The city has a limited supply of free Radon Test Kits available at City Hall.

The items are on a first-come-first-serve basis and usually run out very quickly.

In a release from the city, it was recommended that a short-term Radon test be performed annually, during the winter season, especially when houses are closed up.

For the last few years, a limited supply of kits has been provided by the Minnesota Department of Health at no charge to the Local Public Health Department for distribution to its residents.

