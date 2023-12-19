Your Photos
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Comcast’s Xfinity provided notice to its customers Monday of a recent data security incident.

According to a news release, Citrix announced a vulnerability in software used by Xfinity and thousands of other companies worldwide on Oct. 10, 2023.

While a patch was promptly put in place, Xfinity found suspicious activity on Oct. 25 and determined that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems as a result of this vulnerability.

After a deeper review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity believes the customer information at risk included usernames and hashed passwords for some customers.

For other customers, the at-risk information could include names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers.

The news release states Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.

Customers with questions can contact Xfinity’s dedicated call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is available on the Xfinity website at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

