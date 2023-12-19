Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Staff responded by using a fire extinguisher and as a precautionary measure, students were briefly evacuated outside.
By Mitch Keegan and Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire in a restroom at Mankato East High School caused an early dismissal for students Tuesday morning, which led to a fight breaking out.

According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was reported. Staff responded by using a fire extinguisher and as a precautionary measure, students were briefly evacuated outside.

After fully assessing the area of concern with the Mankato Area Fire Department, Mankato East High School dismissed students around 10:45 a.m.

According to Mankato Public Safety, during the dismissal, a fight broke out between a group of students in the school parking lot. The Mankato East High School Resource Officer requested immediate assistance.

Mankato Public Safety, Blue Earth County Sheriff Deputies and MN State Patrol responded to the fight. Authorities say, five students were detained and one student was arrested and is now held in custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center for assaulting an officer.

No injuries were reported, and fire damages are currently undetermined.

Both the fire and the incident that followed are under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The Somali Mankato Fitness Program was created in a response to the social isolation faced by...
WellShare launches fitness program for Mankato Somali community
The city has a limited supply of free Radon Test Kits available at City Hall. The items are on...
City of Springfield: Free Radon test kits available at City Hall; items available on first-come-first-serve basis
The bridge will be reduced to one lane during the day for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 20 and...
Hwy 99 Bridge will reduce to one late for repair work on Wed./Thurs.
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Committee selects new Minnesota state flag
Mankato for Palestine is hosting a protest, calling for a boycott of Starbucks. According to a...
Mankato Pro-Palestinian group to host Starbucks protest at North Mankato location