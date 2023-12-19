Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire in a restroom at Mankato East High School caused an early dismissal for students Tuesday morning, which led to a fight breaking out.

According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was reported. Staff responded by using a fire extinguisher and as a precautionary measure, students were briefly evacuated outside.

After fully assessing the area of concern with the Mankato Area Fire Department, Mankato East High School dismissed students around 10:45 a.m.

According to Mankato Public Safety, during the dismissal, a fight broke out between a group of students in the school parking lot. The Mankato East High School Resource Officer requested immediate assistance.

Mankato Public Safety, Blue Earth County Sheriff Deputies and MN State Patrol responded to the fight. Authorities say, five students were detained and one student was arrested and is now held in custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center for assaulting an officer.

No injuries were reported, and fire damages are currently undetermined.

Both the fire and the incident that followed are under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.