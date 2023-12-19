Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Henry’ is most popular baby name at MCHS in Mankato for 2023

According to a release, of the 1,180 babies born at MCHS in Mankato, the name Henry led the...
According to a release, of the 1,180 babies born at MCHS in Mankato, the name Henry led the pack, making it the most popular baby name of 2023 for Mayo.(Canva)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health Center (MCHS) Mankato announced the most popular baby names of 2023!

According to a release from Mayo, of the 1,180 babies born at MCHS in Mankato, the name Henry led the pack, making it the most popular baby name of 2023.

Mayo says that there were more boys than girls born in Mankato this year -- that’s about 53% of births.

For boy names, the runners-up for 2023 in Mankato were Everett, Myles and Oliver.

The leading names for girls were Ruby, Everly, Olivia, Ivy, Evelyn, Charlotte, Sophia, Collins, Eleanor, and Kinsley.

According to Baby Center, Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby names in the entire US in 2023.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Spring like temperatures projected to stick around with showers returning for upcoming holiday...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-19-2023
Less than a week remains in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
Red Kettle campaign, $100k by Christmas, enters final week
Measuring Ice thickness
After Red Lake rescue, DNR and law enforcement advise caution on ice
A candle lighting ceremony to commemorate those experiencing a life challenge or to honor a...
Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund hosts community candle lighting ceremony