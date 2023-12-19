‘Henry’ is most popular baby name at MCHS in Mankato for 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health Center (MCHS) Mankato announced the most popular baby names of 2023!

According to a release from Mayo, of the 1,180 babies born at MCHS in Mankato, the name Henry led the pack, making it the most popular baby name of 2023.

Mayo says that there were more boys than girls born in Mankato this year -- that’s about 53% of births.

For boy names, the runners-up for 2023 in Mankato were Everett, Myles and Oliver.

The leading names for girls were Ruby, Everly, Olivia, Ivy, Evelyn, Charlotte, Sophia, Collins, Eleanor, and Kinsley.

According to Baby Center, Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby names in the entire US in 2023.

