Hwy 99 Bridge will reduce to one late for repair work on Wed./Thurs.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Those driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 should expect some delays in the next couple of days as MnDOT does some bridge repair work.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane during the day for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 20 and 21, respectively.

Crews will be doing maintenance to the bridge, so MnDOT says to watch for flaggers as the work gets done and refer to 511 for more info.

