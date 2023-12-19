John Kind named interim GMG leader

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth has named an interim leader while they continue searching for a new president and CEO.

John Kind will serve as interim leader of the organization starting January 2nd following current President & CEO Jessica Beyer’s departure. Beyer announcied in late October she would be stepping away from the organization.

Kind most recently served as executive director of the Mankato Family YMCA and previously spent 23 years in leadership at Taylor Corporation.

Greater Mankato Growth serves the regional marketplace to advance business development, regional livability, and advocacy.

