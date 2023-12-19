Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund hosts community candle lighting ceremony

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candle lighting ceremony to commemorate those experiencing a life challenge or to honor a loved one’s memory will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Good Council Chapel.

A free offering will also take place on behalf of the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and a musical performance by “The Preachers Daughters.”

For more information, contact Maureen Gustafson, Donor Relations Mankato Area Foundation, at 507-995-9459.

