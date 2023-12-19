Kiwanis Holiday Lights unveils Holiday Train

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new addition to a local tradition, Kiwanis Holiday Lights, debuted a holiday train to the community Monday.

More than three years in the making, the train was designed by Curt Fisher, who has designed similar machines for the North Mankato Fun Days parade.

A supply-chain backlog delayed the debut of the machine, and damaged parts upon their arrival meant that the future of the train was in doubt.

The organizing team worked with Greg’s Champion Auto in Mankato to repair the train’s diesel engine, and the train will now finally be on display at Kiwanis.

“How much time has been put into getting this here and seeing it in real life, it gives me a lot of satisfaction. But the most satisfaction will come when it’s doing what it’s supposed to do,” said Curt Fisher.

Visitors won’t be able to ride the train yet this year, insurance and other logistics mean that the train’s cars will remain empty until 2024.

For the rest of the year, however, the train will be up on display.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights says that an overall mild year has meant an increase in foot traffic, and that they’re looking forward to the season’s final stretch.

“It has not hurt us that’s for sure. Every Friday Saturday and Sunday night it’s been shoulder to shoulder down here walking traffic. People just having a great time and enjoying it,” said Scott Wojcik.

This year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights display runs through January 1.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.