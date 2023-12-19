Your Photos
Local man opens Catrine’s Mexican Bar and Grill

From a dream to reality, a local man is celebrating the opening of his very own restaurant.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From a dream to reality, a local man is celebrating the opening of his very own restaurant.

He’s found some creative ways to make the experience unforgettable for his customers, including some margarita flights served in none other than a bull. We take you inside Catrine’s Mexican Grill and Bar.

You can find Catrine’s Mexican Grill and Bar at 1404 East Madison Avenue in Mankato.

You’re also invited to join them for their grand opening celebration this Thursday. It kicks off at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, followed with live music from a Mariachi Band until 6:30pm.

