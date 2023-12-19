Your Photos
Mankato East High School dismisses early due to fire in restroom

(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was reported. Staff responded by using a fire extinguisher and as a precautionary measure, students were briefly evacuated outside.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire in a restroom at Mankato East High School causes an early dismissal for students.

According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was reported. Staff responded by using a fire extinguisher and as a precautionary measure, students were briefly evacuated outside.

The district says the Mankato Fire Department was contacted to assess and address the situation.

After fully assessing the area of concern with the Mankato Area Fire Department, Mankato East High School is dismissing students at 10:45 AM today. Buses will follow their regular dismissal routes to ensure students get home safely.

