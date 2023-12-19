Mankato Pro-Palestinian group to host Starbucks protest at North Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato for Palestine is hosting a protest, calling for a boycott of Starbucks.

According to a release from the organization, the event titled “Dead Cup Day,” (which parodies Starbucks’s own “Red Cup Day”) hopes to emphasize the company’s “ongoing role in the ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine.”

The protest will be be held at the Starbucks in North Mankato, at 1715 Lor Ray Drive on Thurs., Dec. 21.

The organization’s position that any money given to Starbucks Corp. is supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people; that the Vanguard Group, Inc., and BlackRock, Inc., Starbuck’s top two shareholders, are also the top shareholders for the primary weapons manufacturers used to kill over 23,000 Palestinian men, women, and children.

Mankato for Palestine is hosting a protest, calling for a boycott of Starbucks. According to a release from the organization, the event titled “Dead Cup Day,” (which parodies Starbucks’s own “Red Cup Day”) hopes to emphasize the company’s “ongoing role in the ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine.” (AP)

In addition, the release for the organization mentioned that the protest for the local Starbucks boycott is part of a global movement that means to cut off non-humanitarian support for Israel’s campaign of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The protest will run from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Mankato for Palestine says that anyone wishing to participate in the peaceful protest are welcome.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.