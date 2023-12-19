Red Kettle campaign, $100k by Christmas, enters final week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Less than a week remains in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

Saturday night is the cutoff for the campaign, and the Salvation Army is hoping for one last push to hit its fundraising goal. “100K by Christmas Day” is what the Salvation army is hoping to hit, and campaign leaders say that there are still opportunities for bell ringing and volunteering. The Salvation Army says that while it’s been a good year, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“I just want everybody to understand how grateful we are, it’s been a really good season for us so far and there’s still time to get involved. So if you want to do that get ahold of me or sign up at registertoring.com,” said Captain Andy Wheeler.

After the campaign finishes, the Salvation Army will be hosting a Christmas Eve meal on Sunday at 12:30.

