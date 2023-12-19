Start dreaming of a warm, wet Christmas

Christmas is less than a week away and the prospects of a white Christmas have dwindled to about zero. This year we are more likely to be singing about a ‘wet’ Christmas, and with lack of snow on the ground here and to our north and west, a record warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day might make for a nifty second verse to the song. After a brief taste of December weather on Monday, we are headed into another week-long stretch of temperatures that are 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. High temps will likely be pushing the 50 degree mark later this week into the weekend. We’re also tracking a couple of systems. The first system could bring some light rain or snow to locations north of Mankato from Thursday night into Friday. The second will likely bring rain to much of our region on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind will be from the south with occasional gusts to between 20 and 25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, not as breezy, and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A fairly fast-moving system will move through Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance of rain, possibly mixed with a little light snow to parts of central and northern Minnesota. While a sprinkle or two will be possible in the Mankato/North Mankato area, a sprinkle or even a flurry is more likely around Willmar, Hutchinson, and the Twin Cities. While locations further south will likely stay dry, it will be cloudy Friday with slightly warmer highs in the low 40s.

I know that some might be disappointed in the fact that there is no snow this holiday season, but it is good weather for holiday travel. The warmest days of this warm spell will be Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on both days. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be cloudy with scattered rain possible. Christmas Day will also be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 40s. The record high temperature for Mankato on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is 45 degrees. As of right now, it looks as though we will likely break our high temperature record on Christmas Eve and break or at least tie the record on Christmas Day. In regard to rain amounts, as of right now, our forecast models suggest less than a quarter-inch through the holiday. We will narrow that down and get more specific with totals as we get closer.

Once we get beyond Christmas, temperatures will drop a bit; however, we will remain well above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s through most of next week. Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday with the possibility of a little snow mixing with the rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday. As of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a major issue, but definitely something we will keep an eye on.

