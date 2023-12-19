Your Photos
Unseasonably warm temperatures this week

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 12/18/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST
A chilly start to our week gives way to unusually warm temperatures leading into the Christmas holiday.

Today we saw some chilly, winter-like temperatures, but the rest of the week will be quite different. Starting tomorrow, temperatures warm into the 40s, continuing to warm to close to the 50s by this weekend. While temperatures will be mild, we’re looking at some gloomy conditions to go along with them. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to last through most of this week. We also have some rain chances.

Thursday night and into Friday, we could see a few showers, but they aren’t expected to be widespread as of now.

We aren’t expecting a white Christmas, but it could be a rainy one. We’re tracking the chance for some showers Sunday and Monday. As of now it is hard to nail down the exact details such as timing and rain totals, but we will have all the updates as we get a bit closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

