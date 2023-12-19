WellShare launches fitness program for Mankato Somali community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - WellShare International, a community-based public health organization, partnered with Ignite Fitness Center to provide a safe and fun space for Somali men to develop community, mentorship, and healthy lifestyle choices.

The Somali Mankato Fitness Program was created in a response to the social isolation faced by many Somali immigrant youth residing in rural Minnesota.

According to Mohamed Ibrahim, Program Manager for WellShare in Mankato, “It’s a space where Somali men have conversations, learn about health together, and have fun together. All needs are being met.”

The program was officially launched in 2023, and has grown significantly since. Every Saturday, young men gather to share their love of soccer, learn about a range of health topics, and enjoy refreshments.

For more information, please contact Program Manager, Mohamed Ibrahim, at mibrahim@wellshareinternational.org.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.