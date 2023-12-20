Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Arizona grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in prison.

52-year-old John Turscak is facing numerous charges that include attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 5.

Turscak is suspected of stabbing Chauvin 22 times with an improvised knife in the law library of the Tucson Federal Correctional Institution the day after Thanksgiving. Chauvin spent several days in a Tucson hospital before returning to custody earlier this month.

Chauvin is currently in prison serving a 22 year sentence for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin’s legal team is working to have him removed from the Tucson prison unless major changes are made.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.