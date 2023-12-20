Your Photos
East student arrested after fight during fire dismissal

In all, police say five students were detained and one was arrested, accused of assaulting an officer.That student was brought to the Carver County Juvenile Det
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to a pulled fire alarm at Mankato East High School.

A fire had started in a second-story restroom and the sprinkler systems had gone off.

When crews arrived, the fire had already been extinguished, but due to damage from the sprinklers, classes were dismissed at 10:40.

”The fire got hot enough that it tripped the fire suppression system in that restroom and to put out the fire and so created. The mess at the school is more so from the water damage than from the fire,” said Scott Hogan.

During that dismissal, police say that’s when a fight broke out between a group of students outside the school, and that the school’s resource officer called for immediate assistance.

In all, police say five students were detained and one was arrested, accused of assaulting an officer.That student was brought to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center in Chaska.

Mankato Public Safety says that there are no injuries to report and that the quick response time when things escalated is exactly the response they want to see in incidents like this.

”She immediately calls for additional resources and she’s able to do that on the radio and get those resources going immediately to the location to assist her. Again the safety of everyone involved is our concern as well and that’s what we wanted to do is get there as quickly as we could and make the scene safe,” said Dan Schisel.

Police say that both the fire and the following incident are still under investigation.

