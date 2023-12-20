Easter weather for Christmas this year

Christmas is almost here, and temperatures will continue to climb with record highs in the upper 40s to low 50s likely on Saturday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. While our Christmas will not be white this year, it will definitely be wet. A system will move across the central US, bringing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will drop a bit next week, with the possibility of some snow mixing with rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. This will likely be our last sunny day for quite a while. Heading into Thursday, a strong southerly flow will bring more warm air and an abundance of moisture, which will contribute to increased cloud cover. High temps will be in the low 40s again Thursday afternoon.

A weak system will move across the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing a few scattered showers with a few snowflakes mixed in across parts of central and northern Minnesota. By Friday, that system will exit, but it will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Warm air will continue to surge northward as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with record high temps in the low 50s.

We are tracking a fairly sizable system that will move across the central US over the Christmas holiday. In a typical year, this would be a problem for holiday travel; however, because it is so warm, all of the precipitation with the system will come in the form of rain. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered rain. We will likely break records both days with highs in the low 50s on Christmas Eve, mid to upper 40s on Christmas Day. The rain won’t be heavy or steady, with expected amounts generally ranging from one-tenth to a quarter inch. However, this could vary depending on the system’s speed and track. We will learn more and get more specific with the rain forecast as we get closer and the system develops.

Temperatures will gradually drop but remain well above average as we head into next week. Our pattern will remain rather active as well, with scattered showers continuing through Tuesday, with rain and snow showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

