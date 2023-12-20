Glen Taylor makes ‘biggest donation so far’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Glen Taylor’s journey started on a dairy farm near Comfrey. Now, southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.

Taylor says the goal of his legacy plan is to support people in southern Minnesota with the donation of farmland.This gift is valued at $172 million. The land is located in both Minnesota and Iowa.

“Agriculture has been very good to me and my family and now you want to give back,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he wants to focus on rural communities across the region. He says has played a crucial role in his personal growth.

“The overall vision is to is to invest back in and give back to this region to help communities prosper,” said Tim Penny.

According to the Taylor Foundation, the growth and security or rural areas is linked to the land.

The income that comes from the farmland will be distributed to three partner foundations for what they say will be reinvestment in the region.

That includes the Mankato Area Foundation and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

“I can’t think of another gift that has happened like this and it’s so wonderful,” said Nancy Zallek.

“There’s no one way to do that, but it’s all about helping these communities be all that they can be,” said Penny.

The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation will also receive funds from this gift.

Acoording to the Taylor Foundation, the farmland will be donated before the end of this year.

The first disbursement of proceeds is expected to happen next year.

