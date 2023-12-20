Good Counsel Chapel to hold Community Candle-Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday

Your Photos
The event, sponsored by the Mankato Area Foundation’s Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, aims to commemorate those struggling with life challenges or to honor the memory of a loved on(drasa | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For many, the holiday season is not the widely touted “most wonderful time of the year”

For this reason, Good Counsel Chapel will be holding a Community Candle-Lighting Ceremony on Wed. Dec. 20.

The event, sponsored by the Mankato Area Foundation’s Jonathan Zierdt (JZ) Cancer Fund, aims to commemorate those struggling with life challenges or to honor the memory of a loved one.

While there is no charge for admission to the event, a free-will offering will be collected on behalf of the JZ Cancer Fund, which contributes valuable support resources to cancer patients and their loved ones throughout their cancer journey.

Doors for the candle-lighting ceremony open at 5 p.m., and a special musical performance by “The Preachers Daughters” will be kick off at 6 p.m.

