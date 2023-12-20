It’s beginning to look a lot like...Spring!??

Unseasonably warm temperatures likely to stick around with scattered to widespread showers moving in for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Today will be our last day of sunshine ahead of several cloudy days in the works so be sure to take advantage of the sunshine while it lasts. Temperatures will be on the more mild side with highs hovering in the low-40s as winds remain light ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Thursday morning.

From this point forward, cloudy skies will stick around through the entire extended forecast, which goes into the end of next week. Temperatures will remain rather mild with highs hovering in the 40s through Friday. With cloudy skies moving in, there is a slight chance for a stray shower or two Thursday night and Friday afternoon. The bulk of the upcoming rain will hold off until the afternoon of Christmas Eve. Overnight temperatures through Friday night will dip into the upper-30s.

Temperatures will continue to rise heading into the upcoming holiday weekend as highs are projected to hover in the low to mid-50s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Winds will remain relatively light ranging between 5 and 15 mph through the weekend. Scattered showers are projected to return Sunday morning before becoming more widespread by Sunday afternoon/evening. Showers will then continue through Sunday night as Santa makes his rounds delivering presents to the area.

Help Santa stay dry by placing a towel by his plate of cookies/treats!

Christmas Day will continue with cloudy skies and widespread showers sticking around the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs hovering in the mid to upper-40s as winds become breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain cloudy with showers becoming more scattered as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning. With temperatures dipping so close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees, it is possible a light rain/snow mix occurs around portions of the area.

Tuesday of next week will remain mostly cloudy with a morning rain/snow mix possible, afternoon light rain possible due to temperatures rising into the upper-30s. Winds will be on the breezy side up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will continue with rather cloudy skies and a chance of flurries to light snow possible as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning. We are looking at precipitation starting to clear out between Tuesday and Wednesday despite a chance for some flurries on Wednesday.

Wednesday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for flurries around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Thursday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will continue with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

